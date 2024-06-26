India's CDS Affirms 'No First Use & Massive Retaliation' Nuclear Policy at New Delhi Seminar
Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the evolving dynamics of conventional warfare and emphasized that nuclear threats have once again assumed prominence on the global geopolitical stage.
