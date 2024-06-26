Left Menu

India's CDS Affirms 'No First Use & Massive Retaliation' Nuclear Policy at New Delhi Seminar

Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the evolving dynamics of conventional warfare and emphasized that nuclear threats have once again assumed prominence on the global geopolitical stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to the principle of 'No First Use & Massive Retaliation' in its nuclear strategy during a keynote address at a seminar organized by the Centre for Air Power Studies and IISS in New Delhi on June 26, 2024.

Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the evolving dynamics of conventional warfare and emphasized that nuclear threats have once again assumed prominence on the global geopolitical stage. He stressed the necessity for strategic reflection, the development of new doctrines, and the fortification of nuclear C4I2SR infrastructure (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).

At the CAPS – IISS Seminar, General Anil Chauhan also unveiled the 'Asian Defence Review 2024: Emerging Technologies and Changing Dimensions of Threats to India', highlighting critical insights into regional defense challenges and technological advancements impacting India's security landscape.

