Delhi Police Busts Gun Trafficking Operation, Seizes 10 Pistols

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended an individual near Samalkha in southwest Delhi, recovering 10 sophisticated pistols from his possession. This arrest sheds light on a broader arms trafficking network.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik, the accused has been deeply entrenched in the illicit arms trade for over four years and had resumed his illegal activities shortly after being released on bail. His connections with illegal arms manufacturers in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, were facilitated through social media platforms. He bought each firearm for Rs 12,000 and sold them for up to Rs 40,000 in Delhi and NCR.

Kaushik further revealed that just last week, the accused received an offer to supply illicit arms at Rs 45,000 per piece to an associate of a foreign-based gangster. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell nabbed him while he was waiting to deliver the consignment.

