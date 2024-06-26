Left Menu

India's Nuclear Doctrine: A Commitment to No First Use and Massive Retaliation

General Anil Chauhan emphasized India's unique 'no first use' and 'massive retaliation' nuclear policy at a seminar. He highlighted the evolving nature of warfare and the significance of updated nuclear doctrines. Chauhan stressed the importance of deterrence and the need to safeguard critical nuclear infrastructure in the context of global geopolitical turbulence.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, reiterated India's commitment to its 'no first use' and 'massive retaliation' nuclear policy during a seminar. Addressing the event organized by the Centre for Air Power Studies, he underscored the evolving nature of conventional warfare and the rising importance of nuclear deterrence amidst global geopolitical instability.

The General highlighted that the threat from nuclear weapons has resurfaced prominently on the geopolitical stage. He called for the development of new doctrines and the protection of India's nuclear C4I2SR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) infrastructure.

The seminar also revisited India's nuclear doctrine, first released in 1999, which pledges no first use of nuclear weapons but retains the right to retaliate in the event of a nuclear attack. The doctrine was formalized months after India's 1998 nuclear tests.

