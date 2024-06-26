India's Nuclear Doctrine: A Commitment to No First Use and Massive Retaliation

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, reiterated India's commitment to its 'no first use' and 'massive retaliation' nuclear policy during a seminar. Addressing the event organized by the Centre for Air Power Studies, he underscored the evolving nature of conventional warfare and the rising importance of nuclear deterrence amidst global geopolitical instability.

The General highlighted that the threat from nuclear weapons has resurfaced prominently on the geopolitical stage. He called for the development of new doctrines and the protection of India's nuclear C4I2SR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) infrastructure.

The seminar also revisited India's nuclear doctrine, first released in 1999, which pledges no first use of nuclear weapons but retains the right to retaliate in the event of a nuclear attack. The doctrine was formalized months after India's 1998 nuclear tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)