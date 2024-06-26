US Urges Accountability in Alleged Plot to Assassinate Sikh Separatist in India-India
The US continues to press India for updates on the investigation into the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. High-level dialogues are ongoing, with the US emphasizing the need for accountability. Indian national Nikhil Gupta faces charges in the US for his involvement in the plot.
The United States has persistently sought updates from India on the investigation into the foiled assassination plot targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a senior Biden administration official stated on Wednesday.
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell emphasized that the issue has been addressed at the highest levels of the Indian government. During a virtual media briefing, Campbell noted, "We have had constructive dialogue with India on this topic and they have been responsive to our concerns."
The investigation follows the extradition of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who faces charges in the United States for allegedly conspiring to kill Pannun. The call for accountability remains strong, underscored by ongoing discussions and institutional reform considerations.
