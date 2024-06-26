Left Menu

Punjab Intensifies War on Big Drug Traffickers

The Punjab government is focusing on large-scale drug traffickers, urging stringent punishment for habitual offenders. Chief Secretary Anurag Verma called for rigorous enforcement, better training of officials, and public support to fight the drug menace effectively, with a zero-tolerance policy in place.

Updated: 26-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:55 IST
The Punjab government is ramping up its focus on large-scale drug traffickers, directing Special Task Force efforts towards those dealing in commercial quantities. In a state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma emphasised the urgency of publicising the severe penalties under the NDPS Act for habitual offenders.

Verma advocated for comprehensive training of investigating officers and district attorneys to ensure that violators face stringent punishment. He reinforced the directive from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the confiscation of property belonging to drug peddlers to reinforce the state's zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Urging the transformation of the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement, Verma highlighted the importance of inter-departmental and central-state coordination, further backed by a detailed standard operating procedure. Strict action will be taken against chemists who repeatedly violate drug laws, including license dismissal.

