Jammu & Kashmir DySP Under ACB Radar for Disproportionate Assets

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated a probe and conducted raids on several properties linked to DySP Chanchal Singh. The investigation revolves around allegations of disproportionate assets—including luxury hotels—in Manali and other high-value properties across different districts.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:09 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) escalated its fight against corruption by launching an investigation into Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chanchal Singh. On Wednesday, raids were carried out across various properties in Jammu, Srinagar, and Himachal Pradesh.

The bureau uncovered that Singh had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets, including two luxury hotels in Manali, worth crores of rupees, far exceeding his known sources of income. A spokesman informed that the probe was triggered by a secret verification.

The properties under scrutiny include residential houses, plots, shops, and business establishments spread over multiple districts, owned directly by Singh or under benami names. Incriminating documents and valuables were seized during the searches, which are ongoing.

