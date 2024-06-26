Unavoidable Tragedy: Seizure Leads to Fatal School Crash in Wimbledon

A tragic incident unfolded in Wimbledon this July when a driver experienced an unforeseen seizure, leading to a fatal school crash that claimed the lives of two children. According to police statements released Wednesday, the driver will not face criminal charges.

The incident occurred during an outdoor end-of-year party at The Study Prep School, resulting in the deaths of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both aged 8. The driver, who has no memory of the event, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Police detailed that extensive inquiries by specialist officers revealed a previously undiagnosed seizure caused the driver to lose control of the 4x4 vehicle. A review of medical records indicated the seizure was unpredictable and uncontrollable.

"Having carried out a detailed examination of her medical records, we know that she couldn't have predicted or prevented the incident,'' police stated.

Despite the findings, the parents of the deceased children remain skeptical. "We remain unconvinced that the Crown Prosecution Service have reached a decision based on all the facts,'' they said in a joint statement. ''Justice has neither been done, nor has been seen to be done today.''

The crash scene, situated about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was cordoned off extensively by police. Overhead television footage captured the vehicle against the school's wall. The area is typically quiet, surrounded by parks, horse trails, and golf courses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)