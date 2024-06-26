West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 Job Vacancies Across Key Departments

The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of 552 job vacancies across multiple departments, an official announced.

Among these, 35 positions will be in the education department, 270 in the animal resources development department, and another 100 in the home department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who chaired the cabinet meeting, also called on ministers to assume extra responsibilities in areas where Lok Sabha election outcomes were not favorable to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a rule change for forest guard recruitment, now to be handled by the West Bengal Public Service Commission instead of the Police Recruitment Board. Additionally, the Cabinet extended the deadline for EV registration and road tax for another year to promote the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles. Banerjee emphasized the importance of enhancing public relations efforts as well.

