Farooq Abdullah Demands Urgent Action After Bohri Kadal Fire Tragedy

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the Bohri Kadal fire incident that occurred earlier this week.

During his visit to the site of Monday's devastating fire, which razed commercial buildings, residential houses, and a 75-year-old mosque, Abdullah, accompanied by chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, offered heartfelt condolences and assessed the extent of damage. He assured affected families and traders of his support for their rehabilitation with government agencies.

Abdullah highlighted the inadequacies in Srinagar's firefighting infrastructure as a major concern and criticized the outdated compensation for victims, stressing on immediate government action to address these pressing issues.

