Farooq Abdullah Demands Urgent Action After Bohri Kadal Fire Tragedy

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited the Bohri Kadal locality following a devastating fire that destroyed commercial buildings, homes, and a mosque. He extended condolences to affected families and urged government intervention for rehabilitation. Abdullah emphasized addressing firefighting infrastructure inadequacies and criticized insufficient compensation for fire victims.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:09 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the Bohri Kadal fire incident that occurred earlier this week.

During his visit to the site of Monday's devastating fire, which razed commercial buildings, residential houses, and a 75-year-old mosque, Abdullah, accompanied by chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, offered heartfelt condolences and assessed the extent of damage. He assured affected families and traders of his support for their rehabilitation with government agencies.

Abdullah highlighted the inadequacies in Srinagar's firefighting infrastructure as a major concern and criticized the outdated compensation for victims, stressing on immediate government action to address these pressing issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

