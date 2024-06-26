Tensions Soar in Gulf of Aden Amid Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks

In a troubling escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels allegedly launched a missile attack targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. The incident coincided with a drone assault on the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, claimed by Iraqi militants allied with the Houthis, authoritative sources confirmed.

These brazen attacks follow the recent departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after an extensive eight-month deployment. This aircraft carrier was at the forefront of America's response to Houthi assaults, which have drastically curtailed shipping through a vital route for Asian, Middle Eastern, and European markets.

Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthis are embroiled in allegations of seizing commercial aircraft, returning from Hajj, amid mounting tensions with Yemen's exiled government. The vessel involved in the missile incident, identified as the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged Lila Lisbon, escaped unscathed with its crew safe. This development underscores the precarious nature of the Gulf's maritime and aerial security.

