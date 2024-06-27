Left Menu

Document Forgery Scandal Unveiled in Assam's Morigaon District

Two individuals were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly forging documents to obtain delayed birth certificates. District Commissioner Devashish Sarma highlighted multiple instances of suspected forgery. An inquiry confirmed the misuse, leading to an FIR and subsequent arrests. Authorities vow strict action against all involved.

In Assam's Morigaon district, two individuals were nabbed for allegedly forging documents required for delayed birth certificates, according to official sources on Thursday.

District Commissioner Devashish Sarma revealed that numerous cases of suspected forgery had emerged in applications for permission necessary to issue birth certificates after the standard period.

Sarma noted that any birth certificate issued after a year requires prior authorization from the district administration, a process which some applicants reportedly bypassed using forged documents.

Upon suspicion, the district administration initiated a thorough inquiry. Findings indicated that several applications featured forged documents, prompting the administration to file an FIR at Laharighat police station, which led to the arrests.

"Such illegal activities will not be tolerated, and stringent actions will be taken soon against all individuals involved in this malpractice," stated Sarma.

