Left Menu

Delhiites’ Birth Certificates Go Digital: A Step Towards Seamless Governance

Delhi's birth certificates have been integrated with DigiLocker under the '100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme'. This initiative, a collaboration between MCD, IT Department, and NIC, aligns with the 'Digital India' mission, facilitating easier access to essential documents without physical copies, enhancing services like school admissions and passport applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:55 IST
Delhiites’ Birth Certificates Go Digital: A Step Towards Seamless Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents can now access their birth certificates digitally, as these documents have been integrated with the DigiLocker platform, announced the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. This move is aimed at facilitating digital governance and providing secure, easy access to essential documents.

Implemented as part of the '100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme', this initiative sees the MCD working alongside the IT Department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the larger 'Digital India' mission. The goal is to minimize reliance on physical document copies and reduce in-person visits to government offices.

By advancing this digital transition, the MCD expects to streamline processes for services such as school admissions and passport applications, while mitigating risks like document loss and tampering. The MCD also plans to conduct awareness programs to inform Delhi residents about these new digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025