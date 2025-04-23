Delhiites’ Birth Certificates Go Digital: A Step Towards Seamless Governance

Delhi residents can now access their birth certificates digitally, as these documents have been integrated with the DigiLocker platform, announced the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. This move is aimed at facilitating digital governance and providing secure, easy access to essential documents.

Implemented as part of the '100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme', this initiative sees the MCD working alongside the IT Department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the larger 'Digital India' mission. The goal is to minimize reliance on physical document copies and reduce in-person visits to government offices.

By advancing this digital transition, the MCD expects to streamline processes for services such as school admissions and passport applications, while mitigating risks like document loss and tampering. The MCD also plans to conduct awareness programs to inform Delhi residents about these new digital services.

