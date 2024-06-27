Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Fends Off Russian Missile Attack

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted all 23 drones and five of six missiles launched by Russia. Regional governors reported effective air defense with no casualties or property damage. Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions experienced successful aerial defense efforts.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:09 IST
Ukrainian air force said it shot down all 23 drones and five out of six missiles launched by Russia in the early hours of Thursday. Khmelnytskyi regional governor Serhii Tiurin said the air defence shot down nine aerial targets over his region. Local authorities have not received any reports of casualties or property damage, he added.

Governor Vitaliy Kim said the military destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles over the southern region of Mykolaiv. Two drones were shot down over the southern region of Kherson and one more was short down over Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities said.

