Crisis Escalates in Congo: Sharp Rise in Violence, Displacement, and Sexual Assaults

The longstanding conflict in Congo's mineral-rich eastern region has deteriorated sharply since early 2022, according to Francois Moreillon, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Moreillon reported alarming increases in sexual violence, wounded civilians, and child recruitment, describing the situation as a 'double-edged crisis' that has severely impaired the government's capability to provide essential services such as water, education, and food.

The ICRC urgently appeals for international assistance, as the conflict and its humanitarian fallout show no signs of abating.

Eastern Congo remains a volatile region where armed groups vie for control over land and valuable mineral resources. Moreillon highlighted that the number of displaced Congolese has surged from 5.6 million in early 2022 to nearly 7.4 million now, making it 'one of the most serious crises for displacement on the planet.'

The humanitarian impact is staggering. Reports from Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, reveal a 90% increase in incidents of sexual violence in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Moreillon recounted a harrowing story of a woman who brought condoms while gathering firewood, aiming to mitigate the horrific consequences of sexual assault.

Moreillon also noted that with more than 120 armed groups in Eastern Congo, child recruitment has risen by roughly 80% in some areas, driven by the need to replace fallen combatants. This is a troubling indicator of how indiscriminate violence places even the youngest lives at risk.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the fighting. Hospitals in eastern Congo, especially in Goma, are overwhelmed with casualties. The ICRC had to increase surgical teams from two to three, operating constantly to address the surge in wounded.

Moreillon stressed the dire need for donor support, noting that the ICRC's Congo budget for the year—85 million Swiss francs (USD 95 million)—is only 22% funded.

