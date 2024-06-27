Left Menu

Failed Job Aspirant Turns Extortionist: A Shocking Tale of Desperation in Chhattisgarh

Vinay Kumar Sahu, a failed civil services aspirant, was arrested in Chhattisgarh for extorting Rs 10 lakh from a couple. After recording their intimate moments during a burglary attempt, he blackmailed them with the footage. Sahu, who had turned to theft due to failed job attempts, now faces extortion charges.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:07 IST
In a startling case from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a 28-year-old man named Vinay Kumar Sahu has been arrested for extorting Rs 10 lakh from a couple. Sahu, who had repeatedly failed civil services examinations, resorted to crime as a desperate measure.

According to police, Sahu initially entered the couple's house with the intention of burglary but ended up recording their intimate moments and blackmailing them for money. The couple, residents of Ahiwara village, reported the incident after receiving the explicit video and extortion demand.

A joint police operation led to Sahu's arrest on June 25. The accused, who had a history of petty thefts, has now been booked under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code for extortion. Further investigation is ongoing.

