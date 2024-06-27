Turbulent Waters: Indian Fishermen Face Charges After Sri Lankan Navy Death

Ten Indian fishermen, arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing within Sri Lankan waters on Monday, are now facing charges connected to the death of a Navy sailor during their trawler's seizure, Sri Lankan authorities have reported.

A senior sailor from the Navy Special Boat Squadron sustained fatal injuries amidst the aggressive resistance of the Indian trawler. The sailor succumbed to his injuries at the Teaching Hospital in Jaffna, as per a statement issued by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The seized trawler and the fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and subsequently handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal actions. The Kankesanthurai Police filed a 'B' report with Mallakam Court in Jaffna, leading to prosecution on charges of illegal fishing, the sailor's death, and damage to navy property.

The deceased sailor underwent a post-mortem examination that determined his death was accidental, resulting from spinal cord damage. The local fishermen attended the sailor's funeral held in the Kurunegala district.

Fishing disputes remain a significant issue in India-Sri Lanka relations, with frequent arrests and allegations of illegal entry into each other's waters. The Sri Lankan Navy stated that in 2023 alone, more than 240 Indian fishermen and 35 trawlers had been seized for illegal fishing activities.

