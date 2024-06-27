Eastern Cape Announces New MECs and Departmental Restructuring

The Eastern Cape provincial government has highlighted the diverse expertise and leadership of its newly appointed Members of the Executive Council (MECs), emphasizing their crucial role in shaping the strategic direction of the provincial administration.

The recent appointments by Premier Oscar Mabuyane, part of the seventh administration following his swearing-in as Eastern Cape Premier, include two significant changes. Ntandokazi Capa has been appointed as the new Health MEC, replacing Nomakhosazana Meth, who has transitioned to a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly. Sibulele Ngongo has taken over as the MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture from Nonceba Kontsiwe, who has moved to the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

Premier Mabuyane also announced structural adjustments within the provincial government. The Finance Department has been separated from the Department of Economic Development, Environment Affairs, and Tourism. Mlungisi Mvoko has been appointed as the new Finance MEC, while Nonkqubela Pieters will lead the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism.

Additionally, the Human Settlements Department has been merged with the Public Works and Infrastructure Department, now headed by former Human Settlements MEC, Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.

Premier Mabuyane stated that the new MECs will play a pivotal role in shaping the government's strategic direction. "Their contributions will drive the Eastern Cape forward and enhance the province’s ability to deliver. Through transparent and accountable governance, the province strives to improve the quality of life for all its residents," he said, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to fostering a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable province.