Illegal Property of Wanted Criminal Firoz Khan Razed in Alwar District

Authorities demolished an illegal property allegedly built by wanted criminal Firoz Khan on government land in Alwar district, Rajasthan. Khan, arrested but then released on bail, has several criminal cases against him. Over 100 police personnel were deployed during the anti-encroachment drive.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:43 IST
Firoz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Thursday demolished a property allegedly built illegally by notorious criminal Firoz Khan on government land in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials reported. The Alwar Municipal Improvement Trust (UIT) carried out the operation under heavy police presence.

Police revealed that Khan, who was arrested from Mannaka village on Saturday, managed to abscond after his family's intervention. Tejpal Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed that multiple serious charges are registered against Khan, including robbery and attempted murder.

The demolition came after due notice, with over 100 police officers ensuring the dismantling proceeded without incident.

