South Africa Highlights Concerns Over Alcohol as Youth's Primary Choice

As the world observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26 June, the Department of Social Development in South Africa has raised alarms over alcohol emerging as the leading substance of choice among young people.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1987, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, aims to strengthen global efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking. It serves as a platform to promote cooperation, education, support, and rehabilitation initiatives towards achieving a drug-free world.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, approximately 269 million people worldwide used drugs in 2018, with numbers continuing to rise, underscoring the ongoing global challenge.

This year, World Drug Day focuses on investing in prevention strategies and educating nations about the importance of evidence-based drug policies grounded in science, research, compassion, and respect for human rights. The day also stresses understanding the social, economic, and health impacts of drug use, while advocating for the elimination of stigma and bolstering prevention efforts.

"The global community must unite with compassion and education to make significant strides towards a world free of drug abuse," emphasized the Department of Social Development.

Individuals are encouraged to contribute to the commemoration by raising awareness, supporting local prevention and rehabilitation programs, participating in community events, and advocating for policies that effectively tackle drug abuse and trafficking.

Prior to World Drug Day, South Africa observed a National Anti-Drug Awareness Week from 18 to 22 June 2024. During this period, the Department engaged with residents of Scenery Park in East London, Eastern Cape, a community grappling with high rates of substance abuse, particularly among its youth.

The engagement coincided with the remembrance of a tragic incident two years ago at Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 teenagers lost their lives, underscoring the severity of the drug abuse challenge and the community's resilience in addressing it.

Expressing concern over alcohol's prevalence as the primary substance of choice among young people, the Department highlighted ongoing efforts to finalize the Policy of Prevention and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders. This policy, aimed at Cabinet approval, seeks to empower the country to combat alcohol abuse, particularly among children, with evidence-based interventions.

Meanwhile, South Africa is actively participating in an international conference hosted in Greece by the Global Commission on Drug Policy, aligning national interventions with global standards and certifying practitioners to enhance substance use services in the country.