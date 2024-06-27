West Bengal Assembly Oath-Taking Standoff: Speaker Seeks Presidential Intervention

In a bid to resolve a growing controversy, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene regarding the oath-taking ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs.

Banerjee stated he reached out to the President seeking her assistance in speaking with the Governor to bring an end to the impasse. "What is happening regarding the swearing-in of the MLAs is unacceptable. We hope to get justice," he told PTI.

The discontent escalated when MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar staged a protest at the assembly complex, refusing Governor CV Ananda Bose's directive to take oath at Raj Bhavan. They argued that the convention mandates oath-taking within the assembly premises for bypoll winners.

