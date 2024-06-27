Mexican Migrants Face Challenges Amid Asylum Policy Shifts

Amid a surge in deportations following recent U.S. asylum policy changes, Mexican migrants like Ana Ruiz are facing heightened challenges. Ruiz, disheartened by the preference given to other nationalities, shared her story of distress after being deported within hours of her arrival.

The director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter reported a significant increase in daily deportees, following President Joe Biden's executive order. The order, which halts asylum processing when illegal crossings exceed 2,500 per day, has severely impacted Mexicans, who made up nearly 40% of border arrests in May.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the difficulties in deporting individuals to various countries owing to diplomatic and operational challenges. As Mexicans continue to navigate these turbulent changes, their stories highlight the human toll of current immigration policies.

