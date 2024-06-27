Mexican Migrants Face Challenges Amid Asylum Policy Shifts
Ana Ruiz and other Mexican migrants face difficulties due to recent changes in U.S. asylum policies, which prioritize other nationalities. Deportations have surged, exacerbating the plight of many Mexicans. Shelter officials report increased deportations and challenging screening processes, spotlighting the human impact of administrative shifts.
- Country:
- Mexico
Amid a surge in deportations following recent U.S. asylum policy changes, Mexican migrants like Ana Ruiz are facing heightened challenges. Ruiz, disheartened by the preference given to other nationalities, shared her story of distress after being deported within hours of her arrival.
The director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter reported a significant increase in daily deportees, following President Joe Biden's executive order. The order, which halts asylum processing when illegal crossings exceed 2,500 per day, has severely impacted Mexicans, who made up nearly 40% of border arrests in May.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the difficulties in deporting individuals to various countries owing to diplomatic and operational challenges. As Mexicans continue to navigate these turbulent changes, their stories highlight the human toll of current immigration policies.
