China's Defense Purge: Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Expelled for Corruption

Beijing, China – In a significant development, former Chinese defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu have been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for corruption. This marks one of the worst scandals to hit the People's Liberation Army under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The expulsion of Wei, 70, and Li, 66, comes alongside prosecution proceedings after investigations revealed they indulged in corrupt practices. According to official announcements, both had serious violations of political and organizational discipline.

Li, who disappeared last year following an investigation, and Wei, who had avoided public appearances, now face severe repercussions. Their cases are seen as part of a broader anti-graft campaign that has shaken China's military and political circles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)