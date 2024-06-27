Assam Cabinet Approves Landmark Witness Protection Scheme 2024

In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has ratified the Assam Witness Protection Scheme 2024, aimed at bolstering witness safety during legal proceedings. This approval, in line with Section 398 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, was led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The scheme mandates witnesses to submit a Witness Protection Application to a competent district-level standing committee, chaired by the District and Sessions Judge. Threat perceptions will categorize witnesses into A, B, and C categories to tailor protection measures.

Key protection measures outlined include in-camera trials, enhanced home security, close protection, temporary relocation, and provision of government vehicles. Additionally, a State Witness Protection Authority and a witness protection fund will be established.

The Cabinet also announced a waiver of fines for minor traffic document violations and approved reforms to regularize contractual teachers, benefiting over 35,000 educators. Other decisions included the implementation of new recruitment regulations for private placement agencies and several infrastructure projects to improve water access and develop regional facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)