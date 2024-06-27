Left Menu

Nigerian Nationals Arrested in Jaipur with Cocaine and Mobile Phones

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Jaipur with 116 grams of cocaine, 11 mobile phones, Rs 48,000 in cash, and a motorcycle. The duo, who were tenants in the Pratap Nagar area, supplied drugs to college students. They have been charged under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:19 IST
In a significant narcotics crackdown, Jaipur police on Thursday arrested two Nigerian nationals with 116 grams of cocaine and 11 mobile phones.

In addition, authorities recovered Rs 48,000 in cash and a motorcycle from their possession in Pratap Nagar area. The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Chukwudie Bube (30) and Michael (46), were tenants reportedly supplying narcotics to college students and others. Notably, Michael's visa had expired, warranting further investigation under the NDPS and Foreigners Act.

The case underscores ongoing efforts by Jaipur police to curb drug trafficking and maintain public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

