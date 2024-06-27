Nigerian Nationals Arrested in Jaipur with Cocaine and Mobile Phones

In a significant narcotics crackdown, Jaipur police on Thursday arrested two Nigerian nationals with 116 grams of cocaine and 11 mobile phones.

In addition, authorities recovered Rs 48,000 in cash and a motorcycle from their possession in Pratap Nagar area. The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Chukwudie Bube (30) and Michael (46), were tenants reportedly supplying narcotics to college students and others. Notably, Michael's visa had expired, warranting further investigation under the NDPS and Foreigners Act.

The case underscores ongoing efforts by Jaipur police to curb drug trafficking and maintain public safety.

