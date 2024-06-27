Bihar To Implement Tough Law Against Exam Paper Leaks
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary announced the state will enforce a stringent law to combat exam paper leaks. This follows the CBI's first arrest in the NEET-UG row. The law is set to be introduced in the legislative assembly's monsoon session starting July 22.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary declared on Thursday that the state government is poised to introduce a stringent law aimed at curbing exam paper leaks, a move coinciding with the CBI's first arrests in the NEET-UG scandal, taking two into custody from Patna.
The proposed legislation will be presented during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, scheduled to commence on July 22. "Upon the directive of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state will introduce this stringent measure to prevent question paper leaks in Bihar," Chaudhary conveyed to PTI. This legislative session, spanning five sittings, will conclude on July 26.
Chaudhary highlighted, "The central government has already enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent malpractice in public exams nationwide. Bihar will now follow suit with its own law to curb leaks and misuse in recruitment exams." Regarding the NEET-UG investigation, he added, "The probe is in progress… no one involved will escape accountability." The arrested individuals were presented before a special court in Patna and placed in judicial custody. The CBI plans to seek their remand for further interrogation.
Recently, Bihar was also embroiled in controversy following the paper leak in the Bihar Public Service Commission's Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
