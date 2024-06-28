Bihar to Introduce Stringent Anti-Exam Paper Leak Law Amid CBI Arrests in NEET-UG Case

The Bihar government plans to introduce a stringent new law aimed at curbing exam paper leaks, announced Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday. This development comes as the CBI made its first arrests in the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak investigation, taking two individuals into custody from Patna.

The new legislation is set to be debated and passed in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, scheduled from July 22 to July 26. 'Following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's directive, the state government is committed to implementing a strict law to prevent question paper leaks,' Chaudhary told PTI.

He added that the central government has already enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to curb unfair means in public exams and entry tests nationwide. Bihar's proposed law aims to further strengthen measures against paper leaks and malpractice in recruitment examinations.

