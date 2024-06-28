Left Menu

Bihar to Introduce Stringent Anti-Exam Paper Leak Law Amid CBI Arrests in NEET-UG Case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announces a new stringent law to curb exam paper leaks, following the first arrests by CBI in the NEET-UG scandal. The law will be discussed in the upcoming monsoon session from July 22-26. The state aims to prevent malpractices in public and recruitment exams.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government plans to introduce a stringent new law aimed at curbing exam paper leaks, announced Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday. This development comes as the CBI made its first arrests in the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak investigation, taking two individuals into custody from Patna.

The new legislation is set to be debated and passed in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, scheduled from July 22 to July 26. 'Following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's directive, the state government is committed to implementing a strict law to prevent question paper leaks,' Chaudhary told PTI.

He added that the central government has already enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to curb unfair means in public exams and entry tests nationwide. Bihar's proposed law aims to further strengthen measures against paper leaks and malpractice in recruitment examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

