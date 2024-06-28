Left Menu

Lula's Controversial Taxation: $50 Limit on International Purchases

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed into law a 20% tax on international purchases of up to $50. Initially critical of the measure, Lula approved the tax after requests from Brazilian retailers facing unfair competition, especially from Chinese e-commerce. The tax is part of the Green Mobility and Innovation program.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 02:27 IST
Lula's Controversial Taxation: $50 Limit on International Purchases
Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday signed into law a 20% tax on international purchases of up to $50, despite having previously criticized the measure. Lula signed the bill into law during a meeting of his Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Brasilia.

The tax on online international low cost purchases was a request from Brazilian retailers who argue that they are being victims of unfair competition, mainly against Chinese e-commerce giants. In May, Lula had said he was willing to negotiate with lawmakers about taxing cross-border low cost purchases of up to 50 dollars, but he did not rule out the possibility of vetoing the measure. At the time, the president pointed out that the measure could impact people with lower income.

The highly controversial tax was attached to a bill that creates the so-called Green Mobility and Innovation program (Mover).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024