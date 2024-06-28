Russian Minister Orders Action Amid US Drone Activity Over Black Sea
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has instructed the general staff to respond to the rising activity of US drones over the Black Sea. This increased presence is elevating the risk of incidents involving Russian aircraft and could potentially lead to direct confrontations between Russia and NATO.
Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov has ordered the general staff to take measures to address increased activity of United States drones over the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Friday.
The ministry said such activity increased the risk of incidents involving Russian aircraft and could cause direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
