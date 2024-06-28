Villagers Arrested for Killing Bear in Jharkhand

In a startling incident, two villagers from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district were apprehended for allegedly killing a bear that had wandered into Jamdih village. Forest officials, upon receiving the tip, swiftly conducted a raid on Thursday, recovering body parts of the slain bear for further examination.

Subham Panda, Rajnagar Forest Range official, confirmed the arrest, stating, "Two villagers were arrested for killing the bear. We also recovered body parts of the animal, which were sent for laboratory tests."

The accused have been booked under the stringent Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crimes in the region.

