Villagers Arrested for Killing Bear in Jharkhand
Two villagers in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district were arrested for allegedly killing a bear that had sneaked into their village. Forest officials conducted a raid and recovered body parts of the bear, which were sent for laboratory tests. The accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.
In a startling incident, two villagers from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district were apprehended for allegedly killing a bear that had wandered into Jamdih village. Forest officials, upon receiving the tip, swiftly conducted a raid on Thursday, recovering body parts of the slain bear for further examination.
Subham Panda, Rajnagar Forest Range official, confirmed the arrest, stating, "Two villagers were arrested for killing the bear. We also recovered body parts of the animal, which were sent for laboratory tests."
The accused have been booked under the stringent Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crimes in the region.
