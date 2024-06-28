Tragic Night Out: Man Shot in Head During Car Ride

In a tragic turn of events, Mukesh Kumar was killed late Thursday night after a weapon discharged inside a car, striking him in the head, according to police reports.

The incident occurred while Kumar and his three friends were drinking and driving, police stated. After the gun went off, his friends rushed Kumar to SMS Hospital but left soon after admitting him. Unfortunately, Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are still investigating how the weapon was discharged and its origins. 'Further investigation in the case is underway,' added police officials on Friday.

