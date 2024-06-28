Climate Activists Set to Confront Citigroup in 'Summer of Heat' Showdown

Climate activists are planning a march targeting Citigroup's headquarters in New York on Friday, part of what they call a "Summer of Heat" campaign.

More than 1,000 climate activists are expected to take part in the march that will terminate with a "mass civil disobedience action" at Citi's offices, according to a statement from the Summer of Heat on Wall Street campaign, which is organizing the protests. Citi employees have been alerted to anticipate "significant protest" activity around its headquarters building on Friday, according to a source at the bank who shared the security notification with Reuters.

The Summer of Heat campaign is targeting Wall Street players in a campaign against fossil fuels. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the campaigns' claims. Citi declined to comment.

On June 10, multiple demonstrators were taken into custody outside Citi's headquarters, according to the New York Police Department. The NYPD said that 23 individuals were later released with criminal court summonses. The action was earlier reported by the New York Post. "The department remains ready and available to respond to protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights," an NYPD spokesperson told Reuters.

