Communication Gap Stalls Appointment of Palampur Agriculture University VC: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has verified that the delay in appointing the Vice Chancellor of Palampur Agriculture University is due to a communication gap. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had returned the appointment file to the state government months ago and is awaiting further action.

The governor expressed his dissatisfaction with the absence of key state officials at the International Yoga Day event in Shimla and emphasized the importance of filling regular VC positions in all universities to maintain a conducive academic environment.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured that issues raised by Governor Shukla would be addressed promptly and reaffirmed the government's commitment to uphold law and order amidst recent incidents of concern.

