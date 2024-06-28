Vikram Misri Appointed as New Foreign Secretary
Vikram Misri, currently the Deputy National Security Adviser, has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary. An official order stated that Misri, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1989 batch, will assume the position starting July 15. This follows the extension granted to the current Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Vikram Misri, currently serving as the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), has been named the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order released Friday.
Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is set to begin his new role on July 15. He will be succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who received a six-month extension earlier this year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the transition and also authorized the curtailment of Misri's tenure as Deputy NSA, the Personnel Ministry announced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement