Vikram Misri Appointed as New Foreign Secretary

Vikram Misri, currently serving as the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), has been named the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order released Friday.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is set to begin his new role on July 15. He will be succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who received a six-month extension earlier this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the transition and also authorized the curtailment of Misri's tenure as Deputy NSA, the Personnel Ministry announced.

