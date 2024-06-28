Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clarifies Scope of RTI on Deemed Universities

The Delhi High Court ruled that deemed universities, unless controlled or financed by the government, do not fall under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The court dismissed a petition seeking student details from Vinayak Mission University, citing privacy concerns and lack of public interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:09 IST
Delhi High Court Clarifies Scope of RTI on Deemed Universities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled that deemed universities are not considered 'public authorities' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, unless they are controlled or financed by the government.

The judgment came in response to a petition filed by an RTI applicant seeking student details from Vinayak Mission University, a deemed university. The court upheld the decision of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), who refused to provide the information based on the institution's status and the internal nature of the data.

Justice Subramonium Prasad clarified that simply being designated a university does not qualify an institution as a public authority under the RTI Act, emphasizing privacy concerns and the absence of public interest in disclosing the requested information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024