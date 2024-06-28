Delhi High Court Clarifies Scope of RTI on Deemed Universities

The Delhi High Court has ruled that deemed universities are not considered 'public authorities' under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, unless they are controlled or financed by the government.

The judgment came in response to a petition filed by an RTI applicant seeking student details from Vinayak Mission University, a deemed university. The court upheld the decision of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), who refused to provide the information based on the institution's status and the internal nature of the data.

Justice Subramonium Prasad clarified that simply being designated a university does not qualify an institution as a public authority under the RTI Act, emphasizing privacy concerns and the absence of public interest in disclosing the requested information.

