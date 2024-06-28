Free State Premier Calls for Dedicated Public Service to Combat Provincial Challenges

Newly inaugurated Free State Premier, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, has underscored the urgent need for a dedicated public service led by selfless and noble public servants as the government embarks on the work of the seventh administration.

Meeting with officials in the Office of the Premier at the Bram Fischer Building in Bloemfontein on Thursday, Letsoha-Mathae emphasized the importance of creativity, hard work, and collective effort in addressing the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

"As we embark on this new journey, I implore you to remember that we are not just public servants, but patriotic citizens tasked with building a united, democratic, non-sexist, non-racial, and prosperous South Africa. Let us work together to deliver quality services to our people and make the Free State a beacon of hope and excellence," Letsoha-Mathae said.

The Premier highlighted the significance of participatory democracy, urging public servants to take an active role in addressing societal issues. She reiterated her administration's commitment to providing prudent oversight, coordinating the delivery of quality services, and leveraging the District Development Model (DDM) for integrated development.

Letsoha-Mathae stressed the importance of empowering previously disadvantaged women and youth in building a capable developmental state that prioritizes the needs of the people. She also announced a zero-tolerance approach towards maladministration, unethical practices, and laziness among officials.

"The preoccupation of government, moving forward, should be that of ensuring public servants are held accountable and that the state is responsive to the plight of the people,” the Premier said.

Collective Approach Towards GBVF

Letsoha-Mathae highlighted the necessity of a collective approach to ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the province and South Africa. She led a GBVF march in Bloemfontein on Wednesday following the brutal murders of two young women in Mangaung. The "March for Justice" was organized by various sectors and associations of society.

“Together, we are determined to overcome this pervasive threat that has invaded our communities. I urge men to stand up and protect women and children, while encouraging women to never tolerate any form of abuse," Letsoha-Mathae stated.

Addressing Key Government Priorities

Last week, Letsoha-Mathae announced the members of the Free State Executive Council for the seventh administration, reflecting a commitment to addressing key priorities of the provincial government, enhancing public service, and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

“This Executive Council shall be constituted of men and women who are dedicated to serving the people of the Free State with integrity, transparency, and responsiveness to the needs of our people and reflects our commitment to addressing key priorities of our government, enhancing public service, and ensuring a sustainable future for all our people,” the Premier said.

The Members of the Executive Council are as follows:

MEC for Finance, Tourism, and Economic Development: Moses Ketso Makume

MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure: Dibolelo Kathleen Mahlatsi

MEC for Social Development: Nokwanje Selina Leeto

MEC for Education: Mantlhake Julia Maboya

MEC for Health: Monyatso Viceroy Mahlatsi

MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environmental Affairs: Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman

MEC for Community Safety, Roads, and Transport: Jabu Ntsokolo Ishmael Mbalula

MEC for COGTA and Human Settlements: Teboho Zacharia Mokoena

MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation: Ntobizanele Beauty Sifuba

Visits to Health Facilities

Today, the Premier will conduct monitoring visits to health facilities accompanied by Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi. The visits will include Bongani Hospital in Welkom and Katleho District Hospital in Virginia.