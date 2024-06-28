Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Cartels, Seizes 9 Kg Heroin

Punjab Police have dismantled two cross-border drug smuggling networks involving Pakistan-based operatives. Three traffickers were arrested and over 9 kg of heroin were seized. The arrested individuals, linked with smugglers in Pakistan, were involved in large-scale narcotics distribution across the state.

AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police announced on Friday the dismantling of two cross-border drug smuggling cartels run by Pakistan-based operatives. The operation led to the arrest of three traffickers and the recovery of over 9 kg of heroin.

Based on reliable intelligence, Chheharta Police in Amritsar apprehended two suspects, recovering 8.2 kg of heroin, Rs 95,000 in cash, and an electronic weighing machine from their possession. The suspects, Bachitar Singh of Jathaul and Sunny from Guru ki Wadali, were also in possession of a car which has been impounded. Notably, Bachitar Singh was already a proclaimed offender in a murder case dating back to 2021.

In a separate incident, Amandeep Singh was arrested by Ranjit Avenue Police with 1 kg of heroin. Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon disclosed that the accused were in direct communication with Pakistan-based smugglers utilizing drones to transport drugs across the border. Further investigations are underway to trace the entire network and quantify the total narcotics trafficked by the accused.

