DPCI Makes Progress in Tackling High-Profile Crimes, Says National Head

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, announced notable progress in apprehending individuals involved in high-profile cases, ensuring accountability and justice for victims of crime.

During a media briefing in Pretoria, Lebeya outlined milestones achieved in the fourth and last quarter of the financial year 2023/2024. The DPCI has targeted individuals involved in national priority offences, including serious corruption, organized crime, commercial crime, fraud, money laundering, police killings, cash-in-transit robberies, illegal mining, damage to essential infrastructure, fuel theft from pipelines, drug trafficking, and trafficking in persons and endangered species.

Lebeya reported that 547 suspects, including 526 natural persons and 21 juristic persons, were secured before various courts in the country. Among these natural persons, 421 (80%) were South Africans, while 105 (20%) were foreign nationals.

Fraud was the leading cause of arrests, with 224 accused, including 21 juristic persons. The DPCI secured 182 convictions, including seven juristic persons, with 84 convictions from Serious Organised Crime, 61 from Serious Commercial Crime, and 37 from Serious Corruption. Among these convicts, 120 were South Africans, and 55 (30%) were foreign nationals. The top convicted foreign nationals included 11 Zimbabweans, with Basotho and Mozambican nationals accounting for nine each.

Gauteng and the North West provinces contributed the highest number of convictions, with 32 and 31 respectively. During this period, 736 firearms, 1,159 ammunition, and 69 explosives were seized.

Highlighting police killings, Lebeya noted that an attack on a police official is an attack on the State. During the period, 22 police officials were murdered, 17 off duty and five on duty. The DPCI responded with 18 arrests and secured eight convictions, including five life imprisonment sentences. Four men are in custody for killing a Hawks official.

Addressing cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, Lebeya emphasized the ongoing threat posed by CIT heists. The DPCI, in collaboration with private organizations, continues to combat these crimes. In this quarter, 51 CIT cases were reported, 20 arrests were made, and 15 convictions were secured.

Through meticulous investigation and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the DPCI has successfully disrupted criminal networks. Drugs valued at R47,224,231.20 were seized, with 68 suspects arrested, 42 (61.76%) of whom were South African nationals and 25 (36.76%) foreign nationals. Five drug laboratories, valued at R27,970,180, were dismantled, leading to 15 arrests.

Lebeya stressed the importance of educating communities to reduce the demand for drugs while law enforcement agencies work to stop the supply.

The DPCI's efforts highlight a significant step towards enhancing safety and justice in South Africa, demonstrating a robust commitment to combating serious crimes and ensuring public security.