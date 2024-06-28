Delhi's Monsoon Mayhem: L-G Saxena's Swift Response and Directives

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took decisive steps on Friday to address the paralyzing effects of prolonged rainfall in Delhi. Saxena directed officials to establish an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to combat widespread waterlogging.

During an emergency meeting, Saxena stressed the urgency for all senior officers on leave to return to duty immediately. No new leaves will be sanctioned for the next two months, according to his office.

In a post on 'X', Saxena mandated department heads to implement immediate solutions to alleviate the crisis and ensure preventive measures for the future.

