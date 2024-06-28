Left Menu

Delhi's Monsoon Mayhem: L-G Saxena's Swift Response and Directives

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took immediate actions to address Delhi's chaotic state following heavy rainfall. He directed senior officers to return to duty, set up an emergency control room, and deploy static pumps. Saxena emphasized the importance of the Flood Control Order and drain de-silting to alleviate waterlogging issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:43 IST
Delhi's Monsoon Mayhem: L-G Saxena's Swift Response and Directives
V K Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took decisive steps on Friday to address the paralyzing effects of prolonged rainfall in Delhi. Saxena directed officials to establish an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to combat widespread waterlogging.

During an emergency meeting, Saxena stressed the urgency for all senior officers on leave to return to duty immediately. No new leaves will be sanctioned for the next two months, according to his office.

In a post on 'X', Saxena mandated department heads to implement immediate solutions to alleviate the crisis and ensure preventive measures for the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024