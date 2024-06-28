Controversy Surrounds Goa DGP Over Assagao House Demolition

The Congress on Friday rallied for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the purported involvement of Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh in the unauthorized partial demolition of a house in Assagao, North Goa.

During a press conference in Panaji, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar insisted that the DGP should be relieved of his duties or placed on extended leave. His demands were backed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which also criticized the state police chief and government.

This political turmoil unfolds as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has initiated a high-level inquiry into the matter, presided over by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goyal. Allegations of DGP Singh's involvement have emerged, centering around an incident where inspector Prashil Desai reportedly claimed Singh intervened during the unauthorized demolition.

