Supreme Court Greenlights City Bans on Outdoor Sleeping Amid Rising Homelessness

The Supreme Court has given cities the green light to enforce bans on homeless individuals sleeping outdoors, a controversial decision that comes as homelessness climbs nationwide.

In a 6-3 ideological split, the high court overturned a San Francisco-based appeals court ruling that labeled these bans as cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment.

With the ruling, cities across nine Western states, including California—which is home to one-third of the US homeless population—can manage outdoor encampments more stringently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)