Uvalde School Police Chief Indicted for Response Failures in Deadly Shooting

Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo has been indicted after failing to properly respond to an active shooter at Robb Elementary, where 21 people were killed.

The indictment states that Arredondo did not follow protocol, leading to delayed action. He faces ten state jail felony counts for endangering children during the May 24, 2022, attack.

Reports also indicted former school officer Adrian Gonzales on similar charges. Investigations have pointed out widespread failures in training, communication, and leadership among the responding forces.

