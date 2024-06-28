Left Menu

Manipur in Crisis: COCOMI Rallies Thousands for State Integrity

Thousands gathered in Manipur under COCOMI's organization, demanding protection for the state's territorial and administrative integrity. The protest saw widespread participation including students, women, and village volunteers, all calling for a united Manipur amidst demands from Kuki leaders for a separate administration due to ongoing ethnic violence.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:32 IST
Manipur in Crisis: COCOMI Rallies Thousands for State Integrity
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive show of solidarity, thousands of people participated in a rally organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding the preservation of the state's territorial and administrative integrity. The rally, spanning four kilometers from Thau ground to Khuman Lampak stadium, witnessed participation from school and college students, women, youths, and village volunteers.

The demonstrators raised slogans championing the rights of indigenous citizens and stood firmly against the call for a separate administration by the Kuki community. The call for separation follows violent ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and tribal Kukis that have left over 200 dead since May last year.

COCOMI convenor Thokchom Somorendra emphasized the rally's goal of showing that Manipur's integrity cannot be compromised, urging the government to take strong measures against the violence attributed to illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) contested the rally's intents and called yet again for a separate administration, claiming that peaceful coexistence in Manipur is no longer possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024