Manipur in Crisis: COCOMI Rallies Thousands for State Integrity

In a massive show of solidarity, thousands of people participated in a rally organized by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), demanding the preservation of the state's territorial and administrative integrity. The rally, spanning four kilometers from Thau ground to Khuman Lampak stadium, witnessed participation from school and college students, women, youths, and village volunteers.

The demonstrators raised slogans championing the rights of indigenous citizens and stood firmly against the call for a separate administration by the Kuki community. The call for separation follows violent ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and tribal Kukis that have left over 200 dead since May last year.

COCOMI convenor Thokchom Somorendra emphasized the rally's goal of showing that Manipur's integrity cannot be compromised, urging the government to take strong measures against the violence attributed to illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) contested the rally's intents and called yet again for a separate administration, claiming that peaceful coexistence in Manipur is no longer possible.

