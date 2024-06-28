US Military Considers Removing Gaza Aid Pier Amid Setbacks

The US military's pier, constructed to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza, is currently being removed to protect it from adverse weather conditions. Several US officials indicated on Friday that the pier's reinstallation hinges on whether aid distribution to the Gazan population can be resumed effectively.

Although the pier has played a crucial role in delivering over 15 million pounds of food to Gaza, much of it remains stuck in storage due to logistical challenges. Agencies have struggled to move the aid to critical areas in Gaza where it is urgently needed, with the storage yard now reaching capacity.

The pier has faced numerous obstacles, including damage from rough seas shortly after becoming operational. Humanitarian convoys have also ceased transporting the aid from the storage area into Gaza due to ongoing attacks. US officials spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss these military movements.

