US Military Considers Removing Gaza Aid Pier Amid Setbacks

The US military's pier built to deliver aid to Gaza is being removed due to adverse weather. The majority of aid remains in storage due to difficulties transporting it further into Gaza. The US may not reinstall the pier unless aid distribution improves.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:33 IST
US Military Considers Removing Gaza Aid Pier Amid Setbacks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The US military's pier, constructed to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza, is currently being removed to protect it from adverse weather conditions. Several US officials indicated on Friday that the pier's reinstallation hinges on whether aid distribution to the Gazan population can be resumed effectively.

Although the pier has played a crucial role in delivering over 15 million pounds of food to Gaza, much of it remains stuck in storage due to logistical challenges. Agencies have struggled to move the aid to critical areas in Gaza where it is urgently needed, with the storage yard now reaching capacity.

The pier has faced numerous obstacles, including damage from rough seas shortly after becoming operational. Humanitarian convoys have also ceased transporting the aid from the storage area into Gaza due to ongoing attacks. US officials spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss these military movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

