Governor Ananda Bose Files Defamation Case Against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following her remarks about women being afraid to visit Raj Bhavan. The Kolkata Police is also probing molestation allegations against Bose by a contractual employee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:49 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday initiated legal action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, filing a defamation case at the Calcutta High Court after Banerjee claimed women were afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to alleged activities there, according to sources.

Earlier, Bose criticized Banerjee's comments as creating 'erroneous and slanderous impressions.' Additionally, the governor filed defamation suits against certain TMC leaders for similar remarks, sources revealed.

During a state secretariat meeting, Banerjee alleged that women had reported incidents at Raj Bhavan that made them fearful. On May 2, a contractual woman employee accused Bose of molestation, prompting a Kolkata Police investigation.

When contacted, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen declined to comment, pending a discussion with party leadership on the sensitive issue.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha expressed full support for Bose's decision, labeling it as the right move, albeit overdue. Conversely, veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty highlighted that the ongoing conflict between Bose and Banerjee is harming the state's image and distracting from their constitutional duties.

