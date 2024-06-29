Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Moscow Suburb Dormitory
A devastating fire broke out in a dormitory in the Moscow suburb of Balashikha, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. Initial investigations attribute the cause to an electrical fault. The dormitory primarily housed foreign migrant workers, and several residents were rescued from the two-storey building.
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 04:50 IST
Fire raced through a dormitory in a Moscow suburb, killing five people, Russian news agencies quoted emergency services as saying early on Saturday. Tass news agency said an initial investigation showed the fire in the suburb of Balashikha was caused by an electrical fault.
Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storey building. Tass quoted emergency services as saying the dormitory housed mainly foreign migrant workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Pollution: An Overlooked Crisis Leading to 8.1 Million Deaths Globally
Noida Heat Wave: Mysterious Deaths Raise Alarm
Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting Results in Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries
Egypt Revokes Licenses of Tourism Firms Over Pilgrim Deaths
14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj