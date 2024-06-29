Left Menu

Six Months Detention Ordered for Bolivian General After Coup Attempt

Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga has been placed under six months of preventive detention for leading a failed coup. This decision, backed by the Attorney General's Office and various government ministries, aims to set a precedent. Zuniga faces severe charges, including terrorism and armed uprising.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:52 IST
Six Months Detention Ordered for Bolivian General After Coup Attempt

Detained Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga was ordered to six months "preventive detention" for his role leading a failed coup against the government earlier in the week, a top prosecutor said on Friday.

The Attorney General's Office requested the six months detention and said other government bodies, including the Defense Ministry and Interior Ministry, supported the request "due to the importance and seriousness of the events that occurred," state prosecutor Cesar Siles said. "This preventive detention that the judge is ordering will undoubtedly set a precedent and a good signal so that this investigation can continue to advance," Siles added.

Before being arrested on Wednesday, Zuniga led military units to gather in the main square of capital La Paz, home to the presidential palace and Congress. An armored vehicle rammed a palace door to allow soldiers to rush into the building. Zuniga has been handed a terrorism charge, which carries 15-20 years in prison, Siles said, as well as a charge for an armed uprising, which carries a sentence of 5-15 years.

Zuniga has said he was following an order from President Luis Arce, who has denied having any involvement in or prior knowledge of Zuniga's operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024