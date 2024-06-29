North Korean Ballistic Missiles in Ukraine: U.S. Accusations and Global Tensions

A research organization has confirmed that ballistic missile remnants found in Ukraine originated from North Korea, according to a report presented to the United Nations Security Council on Friday. The revelation has led to a heated clash between the United States, its allies, and Russia and North Korea.

Jonah Leff, executive director of Conflict Armament Research, provided detailed analysis showing that the missiles, identified as either KN-23 or KN-24, had unique characteristics tied to North Korea. This includes the missile's diameter, specific components, and even Korean characters on some parts.

The United States and Western allies accused Russia and North Korea of violating a U.N. embargo. However, Russia rejected these accusations as baseless, while North Korea described the meeting as an attempt to discuss false allegations of weapon transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)