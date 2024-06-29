Left Menu

North Korean Ballistic Missiles in Ukraine: U.S. Accusations and Global Tensions

A research organization confirmed that North Korean ballistic missiles were used in attacks in Ukraine, prompting fierce debates at the United Nations Security Council. The U.S. and allies accused Russia and North Korea of violating U.N. arms export embargo, while Russia and DPRK dismissed the allegations.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 29-06-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 08:33 IST
North Korean Ballistic Missiles in Ukraine: U.S. Accusations and Global Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image

A research organization has confirmed that ballistic missile remnants found in Ukraine originated from North Korea, according to a report presented to the United Nations Security Council on Friday. The revelation has led to a heated clash between the United States, its allies, and Russia and North Korea.

Jonah Leff, executive director of Conflict Armament Research, provided detailed analysis showing that the missiles, identified as either KN-23 or KN-24, had unique characteristics tied to North Korea. This includes the missile's diameter, specific components, and even Korean characters on some parts.

The United States and Western allies accused Russia and North Korea of violating a U.N. embargo. However, Russia rejected these accusations as baseless, while North Korea described the meeting as an attempt to discuss false allegations of weapon transfers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024