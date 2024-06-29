Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Five Indian Army Soldiers in Ladakh

In a tragic turn of events, five Indian Army soldiers were killed in an accident at a forward location in eastern Ladakh. The incident occurred while they were trying to get a tank across a river, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Taking to social media platform X, Singh conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as 'unfortunate.'

'Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,' the Defence Minister stated.

He further added, 'We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.'

Singh assured that the nation stands firm with the grieving families during this difficult hour.

