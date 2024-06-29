Woman Uses AI to Dupe Neighbor of Rs 6 Lakh, Arrested

In a startling incident, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district arrested a woman who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to dupe her neighbor of over Rs 6 lakh. The accused, Rashmi Kar, crafted a male voice through AI and posed as a man, successfully extorting a sum of Rs 6.6 lakh from her unsuspecting female neighbor.

According to law enforcement officials, Rashmi Kar made several calls to the victim, convincing her to transfer the money across various digital platforms. Throughout their interactions, the victim never met the purported male caller in person.

The case, registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Information Technology (IT) Act, came to light after the victim lodged a complaint. Kar, during her police interrogation, confessed to orchestrating the scam to urgently fulfill her financial needs using AI technology.

