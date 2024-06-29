Left Menu

Woman Uses AI to Dupe Neighbor of Rs 6 Lakh, Arrested

A woman from Kashimira in Maharashtra was arrested for using AI to impersonate a man and defraud her neighbor of Rs 6.6 lakh. She convinced the victim to pay in various installments via digital platforms. The police have registered a case under IPC and IT Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district arrested a woman who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to dupe her neighbor of over Rs 6 lakh. The accused, Rashmi Kar, crafted a male voice through AI and posed as a man, successfully extorting a sum of Rs 6.6 lakh from her unsuspecting female neighbor.

According to law enforcement officials, Rashmi Kar made several calls to the victim, convincing her to transfer the money across various digital platforms. Throughout their interactions, the victim never met the purported male caller in person.

The case, registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Information Technology (IT) Act, came to light after the victim lodged a complaint. Kar, during her police interrogation, confessed to orchestrating the scam to urgently fulfill her financial needs using AI technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

