Cybercriminals Nabbed in Jharkhand: A Crackdown on Digital Fraud

Thirteen cybercriminals were arrested in Deoghar district, Jharkhand for their involvement in online fraud. They posed as bank officials and customer care representatives to deceive people and steal money. Police recovered mobile phones and SIM cards from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Jharkhand's Deoghar district arrested thirteen individuals linked to a cyber fraud ring, authorities announced on Saturday.

The arrests took place near the Ghorpara forest within Sarwan police jurisdiction on Friday, according to the district police spokesperson Laxman Prasad.

The suspects allegedly impersonated bank representatives and customer service agents, defrauding unsuspecting victims and draining funds from their accounts. Police recovered numerous mobile devices and SIM cards during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

