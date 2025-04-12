Cybercriminals Nabbed in Jharkhand: A Crackdown on Digital Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Jharkhand's Deoghar district arrested thirteen individuals linked to a cyber fraud ring, authorities announced on Saturday.

The arrests took place near the Ghorpara forest within Sarwan police jurisdiction on Friday, according to the district police spokesperson Laxman Prasad.

The suspects allegedly impersonated bank representatives and customer service agents, defrauding unsuspecting victims and draining funds from their accounts. Police recovered numerous mobile devices and SIM cards during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)